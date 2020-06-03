Spine-chilling video shows large python strangling deer, then a man enters the scene

A horrifying video that has gone viral on social media shows a huge python strangling a deer. The 24-second video shot in Thailand on Friday shows the deer and python lying on the side of a road in an open zoo in the country with the pythoin trying to strangulate the deer.

The video was filmed at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo and shared on Twitter by the assistant director of Dusit Zoo. In the video, the python can be seen coiling itself around the deer. It is to be noted that coiling is a common tactic used by python to squeeze their prey to death. But the ending was different this time as a person standing off-camera saved the deer's life by beating the python away using a long branch.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted three days ago and it has garnered over 9.4 lakh views and 17,000 'likes' so far. The video has also sparked a debate whether or not the person should have interfered to save the deer from death.

"Glad they helped, because the deer is under the care of the zoo," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Don't mess with the food chain," said another.

"When you have a choice between kindness & right, always be kind," wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda in the comments section.