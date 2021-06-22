Telangana man ties knot with two lovers at same mandap, receives blessings

Hyderabad: Indian weddings are the best entertainment package as they come with drama, comedy, and a lot more. Sometimes they also have a pinch of twists and turns. Following the same drama culture, a man in Telangana tied the knot with two women on the same day and at same mandap. Interestingly, he received blessings from families and elders who were a part of the wedding. According to reports, the groom is a resident of Ghanpur village of Adilabad district in Telangana and is a BEd degree holder. He is preparing for competitive examinations too. The man reportedly fell in love with both the women and did not want to break ties with any of them. News agency ANI quoted Pandra Jaivantharao, the Mandal Praja Parishad that 'both girls too wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage."

According to reports, the marriage took place on June 14 wherein Arjun, the groom, married two daughters of his aunts in Ghanpur village in Telangana simultaneously.

Notably, Arjun first fell in love with his aunt’s daughter, Usha Rani, and later, got romantically involved with the daughter of another aunt, Surekha. Both the affairs secretly lasted for four years and no one had a clue about it. However, the secret came out when Arjun's parents expressed their wish and asked him to tie the knot with a suitable girl. This was when he told his parents that he loved both the women and wants to marry them both. He convinced the families of Surekha and Usharani along with his own parents. And finally all agreed to his wish and both the girls were married to the same guy.

Usharani and Surekha also had no concerns about marrying the same person and got married with their consent. "Both the girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man," a community leader said.

"Since it was acceptable to both the girls and there was no objection from his parents and families of the girls, we went ahead with the marriage," said a member of their community to an English daily.

Family members, relatives, and locals of his village said such a marriage is not an unusual affair and such marriages are acceptable in the tribal community.

"It is common in tribal communities. It is a tribal tradition to get married to two women at the same time. However, this kind of marriage is a crime in the Hindu Marriage Act," Pandra Jaivantharao of the Mandal Praja Parishad, of Utnoor Mandal said.

