Horrible accident! Stuntman crashes to death while attempting for world-record jump

Washington: We all love to watch action movies as they contain an enormous amount of incredible stunt scenes. But some of the people also love to do the stunts.

The same was the case with Alex Harvill who used to do motorcycle ramp jumps and also made Guinness World Record for the Longest Dirt To Dirt Motorcycle Ramp Jump with a distance of 297 feet, which he accomplished in July 2013.

But in a tragic incident on Thursday (June 17), 28-year-old stuntman Alex, died as his motorcycle crashed during a practice run for a record-jump attempt.

According to The Independent, the tragic incident happened at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington where Harvill was trying to break the Guinness World Record for longest motorcycle ramp jump. Harvill had to jump land past the current record of 351 feet.

ABD’de 28 yaşında deneyimli motosiklet sürücüsü Alex Harvill, 106.98 metrelik akrobasi atlayışı ile dünya rekoru kırmaya çalışırken hayatını kaybetti. pic.twitter.com/r2ZuxB95Hm — Griffin (@griffincomtr) June 19, 2021

Sadly, the stuntman crashed just shy of the landing dirt mound and tumbled off his bike during the practice run.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the risk-taker died of injuries he suffered from the accident. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the office wrote.

ALSO WATCH: Mission Impossible! Monkeys playfully slide off building wall, netizens left speechless - Watch