Termites eat Currency Notes Worth Lakhs Kept in PNB Bank Locker in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A shocking case came to light from the Punjab National Bank branch of Kalaji Goraji area of ​​Udaipur city. Termites ate the notes of lakhs of rupees and the property documents of a woman kept in the locker. Notes worth two lakh fifteen thousand rupees kept in the locker of Punjab National Bank located in Kalaji Goraji of Udaipur city were eaten by termites. This was revealed when Sunita Mehta, the owner of bank locker number 265, went to withdraw the money lying in her locker, termites had eaten all the money. Seeing termites in the locker, she informed the bank management.

Two lakh rupees were kept in a cloth bag, while 15k were kept outside the bag. The bank manager changed the spoiled Rs 15,000 from hand to hand, but when Sunita went home and opened the bag full of notes, she found termites in the notes of two lakh rupees kept in it.

The bank management sprayed anti-termite medicine around the locker. The rest of the locker holders are also being called on behalf of the bank to open the locker.

After the notice of termites in the back locker, many customers reached the bank and created a ruckus for the negligence of the bank employees.