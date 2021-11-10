Too cute! Duck runs in New York City Marathon, watch viral video

New Delhi: We are all fond of adorable animal videos which make our everyday stress a little bearable. For most pet owners, videos involving animals are enough to forget their blues.

From shenanigans of monkeys to an upset lion, the internet has seen it all. Now, a video of a duck participating in the New York City marathon has left the netizens amused. According to The National News, Wrinkle the Travelling Duck wooed the internet with its cuteness after waddling in the marathon, which took place on Sunday. The bystanders can be seen cheering her on.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 42000 likes and has 3.4 million views. The netizens showered love on the clip shared on Instagram by Seducktive.

Wrinkle’s quacking performance definitely stole the show and so did her fashion sense. One user commented, “This is incredible!!!” Another wrote, “I’ve watched this like 10 times already and I’m not done yet lol (sic).”

