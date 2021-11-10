हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Too cute! Duck runs in New York City Marathon, watch viral video

A video of a duck participating in the New York City marathon has left the netizens amused. 

Too cute! Duck runs in New York City Marathon, watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/seducktive

New Delhi: We are all fond of adorable animal videos which make our everyday stress a little bearable. For most pet owners, videos involving animals are enough to forget their blues. 

From shenanigans of monkeys to an upset lion, the internet has seen it all. Now, a video of a duck participating in the New York City marathon has left the netizens amused. According to The National News, Wrinkle the Travelling Duck wooed the internet with its cuteness after waddling in the marathon, which took place on Sunday. The bystanders can be seen cheering her on. 

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wrin ucktive)

The video has received over 42000 likes and has 3.4 million views. The netizens showered love on the clip shared on Instagram by Seducktive. 

Wrinkle’s quacking performance definitely stole the show and so did her fashion sense. One user commented, “This is incredible!!!” Another wrote, “I’ve watched this like 10 times already and I’m not done yet lol (sic).” 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoDuckNew York City MarathonNew YorkUS
Next
Story

Dog in lion costume with fake mane leaves internet in splits, adorable video goes viral

Must Watch

PT53S

Uncontrollable Audi hit people in Jodhpur, Rajasthan