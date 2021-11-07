Tourist pets lion through open window, watch what happens next!

New Delhi: While most of us live for the next adventure, some of them are just not worth the risk. A video depicting the latter has left netizens enraged.

A hair-raising video of a tourist’s encounter with a lion apparently filmed at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania got the internet talking. The 23-second clip was shared by YouTube account Maasai Sightings last year. The video shows a tourist on a safari, petting a lion through an open window of a vehicle.

When another arm reaches to pet the big cat, the lion faces the window, jumps up and roars as the tourists inside the vehicle can be heard panicking at the turn of events.

The post shared by Maasai Sightings reads, “A tourist in Serengeti decided to touch a male lion and almost got her face ripped off. This is a very dumb thing to do and you could easily get yourself killed or banned from a national park by doing this.”

Watch the video here:

The video has over 11 lakh views on YouTube.

Many viewers were left furious at the tourists and admonished them for their actions. While one user replied sarcastically, “The lion was very polite, actually” another user commented, “I feel like the tour guides should have autonomy over the tourists. Dumb actions warrants equally dumb repercussions. "You! Get out and walk back."”

Another comment read, “Lions are freaking strong... that window wouldn’t hold Mufasa back if he wanted to get in.”

While a fourth user chided, "I mean, less than a second and this guy could've had a faceful of claws. Go pet your house kitty... feels much the same. House kitty can also tear your face off."