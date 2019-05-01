close

HIV

Two cases of HIV reported after 'vampire' facials at US spa

As part of the process, syringes with nutrient-rich plasma are injected into facial tissues using a micro-needling pen. If not done properly and with hygienic practices, it could lead to health hazards.

Image used for representational purpose only.

While facials may be a regular routine regime of millions around the world, a variant of the skin health procedure called 'Vampire Facial' is being suspected as the reason for at least two cases of HIV reported in Albuquerque recently.

A high-end beauty parlour called VIP Spa in Albuquerque reportedly conducted Vampire Facials on several of its clients. As part of the process, syringes with nutrient-rich plasma are injected into facial tissues using a micro-needling pen. While people usually opt for the procedure to rejuvenate their faces and to look younger, the process followed by VIP Spa may have not followed the safety and hygiene procedure.

CNN reported that  New Mexico Department of Health announced of at least two persons testing positive for the same virus and that both may have been infected at VIP Spa they visited previously. Now, all clients who took opted for this beauty treatment at VIP Spa between May and September of last year are being called in for testing. They are being assured that their identity won't be revealed and that the tests would be conducted free of cost.

Interestingly, it is reported that VIP Spa had shut shop in September of last year itself after health officials found unsafe practices here which posed a threat to health and safety of clients as well as employees. Medical and cosmetic experts say that while Vampire Facials are absolutely safe when done in a clean and hygienic place and using proper procedure and equipment, VIP Spa may have been flouting many of these safety conditions.

