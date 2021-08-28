UP police forcefully arrests former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, video surfaces- Watch

New Delhi: Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was arrested from his residence in Lucknow on Friday (August 27, 2021) on serious charges, including abetment of suicide of a rape victim and her friend in Delhi recently, hours after of announcing his plans to float a political outfit ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a PTI report revealed.

A video showing Amitabh Thakur resisting arrest and trying to clamber on to the roof of the police vehicle outside his residence has gone viral. In the video, he can be heard saying, "I will not go unless I am given a copy of the FIR." He was then shoved into the vehicle.

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, in reaction to the incident, lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. “The BJP”s politics survives only by creating rifts among people. Now due to the pressure of the BJP government, the police are compelled to work against the police. Such treatment to a retired IPS is unforgivable,” he said in a tweet.

Later, in a tweet, the former IPS officer said, "The police have forcibly taken me to Hazratganj Kotwali without giving any reason."

Director General of Police Mukul Goel in a statement on Friday said, "In connection with the self-immolation attempt by the victim and her aide before the Supreme Court on August 16, the government had constituted an inquiry committee which in its interim investigation report, found BSP MP from Ghosi, Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur prima facie guilty of abetting the victim and her associate witness to commit suicide and of other charges and also recommended registering a case against them."

He said following this, a case has been registered against MP Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur and the investigation has been started. Amitabh Thakur has been arrested during the course of probe, the DGP said.

It has been alleged in the report that Amitabh Thakur took money from Atul Rai for fabricating false evidence against the rape victim for maligning her image and inciting the woman to commit suicide.

As per the police officials, the case has been registered under section 120-B (conspiracy), 195-A (intimidation to produce false evidence), 218 (preparation of false record by public servant to save any person from punishment), 306 (abetment to suicide), 504 (breach of public peace) and 506 (intimidation) against MP Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur on a complaint of Senior Sub-Inspector Dayashankar Dwivedi in Hazratganj Kotwali on the instructions of the inquiry committee.

(With PTI inputs)

