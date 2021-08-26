हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral video

Ceiling fan dropped while family was having dinner, see viral video

A family of six was having dinner and suddenly the ceiling fan dropped down. See the viral video. 

Video grab

Hanoi: A Vietnam family of six, were having dinner peacefully. This dinner turned into a nightmare when a ceiling fan dropped down on the dinner.

In a video that had gone viral on social media where a family is having dinner, when suddenly the ceiling fan landed on the dinner table.

The dinner got interrupted due to it and the mother ran towards the infant. Nobody got injured, and the best part was the calm and composed demeanour of the family.

 

The Youtube channel ViralHog uploaded this video. The video viewed almost 3 lakh times.

 

The video got many comments, one user commented, “That was scary! They nearly got hit.Lucky people”. Another user commented “I am so glad they are safe”.     

Tags:
Amazing viral videoviral clipAmazing viral videosCeiling fanfamily of 6Veitnam
