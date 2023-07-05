US Ambassador Samples Bengali Food In Delhi — Here’s What He Said

It becomes interesting to see when foreign diplomats arrive in India and try the local cuisine of the country. Earlier, it was the Norwegian Ambassador, who called himself a proper ‘Dilliwala’ after having tried golgappas. Similarly, the Japanese Ambassador, too, had a great time trying Maharashtrian cuisine in Pune. Now, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti has come to India, and his food adventures have been going viral on social media. Recently, the US Ambassador tried having some Bengali food at the Banga Bhawan in Delhi. Eric Garcetti feasted on a range of delicious Bengali food such as macher paturi (fish cooked in banana leaves), misti doi, rosogolla, banana flower cutlet, luchi, basanti pulao, dal, and others.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti talks about Bengali culture

Sson after, Eric Garcetti shared a clip of his experience on social media. In the video, the US Ambassador can be seen accompanied by people, explaining to him about the Bengali community and the significance of their culture. Eric was also found having a conversation in Bengali. Other than trying different types of food, he also talked about the music and the love Bengalis have for football. He also mentioned legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Eric Garcetti captioned the video, “Nomoskar from Banga Bhawan in Delhi! From legendary macher paturi to sweetness overload in mishti doi and rosogollas, today I experienced the flavours of Kolkata's culinary wonders. I must say, Indian food culture never ceases to amaze me. See you soon, Kolkata!”

Netizens react as US Ambassador tries Bengali food

People were delighted to see the US ambassador enjoying Bengali culture and took to the comment section to show appreciation.

One of the users wrote, “Namoshkar from Kolkata...Bengali flavours are enriched with nuances and a depth of flavours...The Banana flower which is called 'Mocha ' in Bengali occupies a place of pride in Bengali kitchens ...Paturi, Railway, Bhetki Fish Fry Chop, Mutton, &Kasha Mangsho..All time favourites.”

Another user commented, “Most welcome! Don’t forget to taste Kolkata’s street food when you come. All the best! God bless you.”

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti has been in India to maintain diplomatic relations between the two countries and has been enjoying some local cuisine. Earlier, he was seen having local snacks at Maharashtra Bhawan.