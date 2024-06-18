A incident took place in United States where customer upset over the price of the coffee, throws the drink on the service employee who in response smashes the wind shield of his car.

The video went viral on the internet showing a heated argument over the price of the beverage leading to aggressive actions by both sides.

The whole event was recorded in CCTV and raises concern over customer-employee behaviour in the service industry. As per Fox News, the buyer was unhappy with the high price of the drink whereas the attendant Emma Lee manifested to take actions against him.

According to Emma, the customer was a regular disturber. The incident performed was not his first disrespectful behaviour.

“I explained the price of one 32-ounce coffee and a 24-ounce water totalling to be $22. I most of the time lighten the price and charge only $20 dollars.” said Lee, Service attendant.

She further said that, “He was not even ready to pay the discount amount. He requested to pay less.”

As per Lee the customer sounded like a threat to her when he said, “Nobody is going to miss you.”

“If his actions of abusing, spitting and screaming, threatening are justified then there was nothing inappropriate in my response.” said Lee

Police have registered a complaint of assault as filed by Emma whereas the customer is banned from the stand.

However, Lee may be charged to cover the cost of the broken windshield.

Netizens are watching the viral video with different perspectives. Leading to a debate in the comment box.

One of the users commented, “Idk, he physically assaulted her. She just property assaults him.”

Another commented, “I’m on her side. Should have gotten is mirror too lol.”