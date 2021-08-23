Viral Video: 9-year-old Bengaluru girl mesmerise netizens with her voice, Alicia Keys shares her video

New Delhi: A video of a 9-year-old girl from Bengaluru has left the netizens amazed. Megan Rakesh was a pretty little surprise package with a voice of a nightingale. Megan, who has been singing with her father since she was two, has taken the internet by storm with her melodious voice.

This hidden gem was found in Bengaluru during an online talent show which was hosted by a TikTok user, "Danny B". At the event, Megan took everyone by surprise with her rendition of Fallin' by Alicia Keys.

The video of her flawless singing went viral within minutes and reached the American singer, Alicia Keys who later reacted and reposted it.

"Alicia Keys shared it," Megan’s parents wrote while sharing the video, adding that she has "dreamt of this moment a million times and the feeling is unreal."

"Thank You so much @ohitsdannyb for posting this on TIKTOK... (1 Million plus views in 24 hrs)," they added.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Megan’s father is accompanying her with a guitar. Soon after the video was shared, thousands of users showered it wil likes and comments. "Where's her record deal?" asked one Instagram user.

According to a report in leading news portal, Megan has performed at venues across Bengaluru and today has a following of over 37,000 on her Instagram account.

