Viral

Bullet Bandi! WATCH this nurse grooving to famous song, viral video lands her in trouble

The viral video has landed the nurse in trouble and she was reportedly issued a memo by the district authorities for performing the dance while on duty.

Telangana: A video of a contract staff nurse working with a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana dancing to a song has recently gone viral on social media. But, the viral video has landed her in trouble and the nurse named Jyothi was reportedly issued a memo by the district authorities for performing the dance while on duty.

The video was reportedly shot on Independence Day at Thangallapally Primary Health Centre in Rajanna-Sircilla district and it has drawn huge flak from higher officials. Following the outrage regarding the video, authorities have issued a notice to the PHC medical officer and staff nurse as well and also sought an explanation. As per a News Minute report, other nurses and health care workers have said that the DMHO’s notices to the nurse for simply dancing, was unnecessary and that the video was shot during Independence Day celebrations at the PHC. The staff nurse was dancing to the famous Bullettu Bandi song, by Mohana Bhogaraju.

Meanwhile, the internet users also said that the notice to the staff nurse was unfair and has amounted to intolerance as she was merely performing amid her colleagues during the Independence Day celebrations.

