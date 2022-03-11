हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral Video: Paan bhi daal dijiye, says internet after woman makes maggie with cotton candy

There’s no end to bizarre food combos on the internet and this video here is proof. After chilli jalebi, cream chaat, Roohafza maggie and Oreo pakoda-- It's time for cotton candy maggie.

Viral Video: Paan bhi daal dijiye, says internet after woman makes maggie with cotton candy

New Delhi: There’s no end to bizarre food combos on the internet and this video here is proof. After chilli jalebi, cream chaat, Roohafza maggie and Oreo pakoda-- It's time for cotton candy maggie.

In a painfully not so-exotic food video that is going viral on social media these days, a food blogger has got into the radar of netizens for all the right reasons-- after all, she spoiled our beloved maggie.

Watch the video first:

In this viral clip, a food flogger can be seen preparing maggie with cotton candy- yes, yuckkk.

The lady first makes maggie using the usual recipe, puts some veggies and butter but it all goes down the tube when she takes cotton candy and mixes it in that maggie.

While we all love maggie, we definitely don’t appreciate maggie being subjected to such humiliation and as expected our social media users are equally disgusted.

Catch some reactions here!

“Paan hi bacha hai wo bhi daalke dekh lijiye ek baar,” wrote one maggie lover.

“Chhiiiiii kahan se ate he ye loggggg,” wrote another.

The video was posted on a food blog page ‘Eat This Delhi’ and has received over 13,000 likes on Instagram so far.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
