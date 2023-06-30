Watch: Mumbai Man Risks Life To Board Overcrowded Local Train, Video Goes Viral

Social media platforms are full of videos of people performing dangerous stunts in their daily life. Sometimes these stunts are intentional. However, other times it is disguised as a requirement. In one such video, a video is going viral on social media showing a man struggling to board a moving Mumbai Local Train. It is to be noted that the man tried to board a train that was overflowing with people while many barely managed to hang on to the train's door.

In the video, a man, along with a few other people, can be seen compromising his safety in an attempt to board a local train leaving the platform in Mumbai. In the video, Mumbai Local Trains, infamous for being overly crowded, can be seen overflowing with people. While the person in focus tries to get in but only manages to hang from the locomotive while it accelerates. A few seconds later, when the train leaves the platform, the man hanging makes an effort to get it but fails to do so.

The video shared on Instagram has already amassed over 1.2 million views and continues to get more. Furthermore, it has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens concerned about passengers' safety. Commenting on the post, one social media user said, "it's so risky.. everywhere the same scenario." On the same lines, another netizen said, "Oh God. Don't do this brother."

While there were others, who called it an everyday affair for the people commuting with the Mumbai Local Trains, one of the users said, "This is an everyday struggle for common men to reach on time to earn livelihood. All are not so well off to take cab or car."