trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629024
Newsviral
MUMBAI

Watch: Mumbai Man Risks Life To Board Overcrowded Local Train, Video Goes Viral

The now-viral video shows a person struggling to get into the Mumbai Local train, who hangs on the locomotive's door while it accelerates towards the next station.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Mumbai Man Risks Life To Board Overcrowded Local Train, Video Goes Viral

Social media platforms are full of videos of people performing dangerous stunts in their daily life. Sometimes these stunts are intentional. However, other times it is disguised as a requirement. In one such video, a video is going viral on social media showing a man struggling to board a moving Mumbai Local Train. It is to be noted that the man tried to board a train that was overflowing with people while many barely managed to hang on to the train's door.

In the video, a man, along with a few other people, can be seen compromising his safety in an attempt to board a local train leaving the platform in Mumbai. In the video, Mumbai Local Trains, infamous for being overly crowded, can be seen overflowing with people. While the person in focus tries to get in but only manages to hang from the locomotive while it accelerates. A few seconds later, when the train leaves the platform, the man hanging makes an effort to get it but fails to do so.

Also read: Cold Drinks Contaminated With Ebola Virus, Indian Government Issues Advisory? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Post

cre Trending Stories

The video shared on Instagram has already amassed over 1.2 million views and continues to get more. Furthermore, it has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens concerned about passengers' safety. Commenting on the post, one social media user said, "it's so risky.. everywhere the same scenario." On the same lines, another netizen said, "Oh God. Don't do this brother."

While there were others, who called it an everyday affair for the people commuting with the Mumbai Local Trains, one of the users said, "This is an everyday struggle for common men to reach on time to earn livelihood. All are not so well off to take cab or car."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad