Cold Drinks Contaminated With Ebola Virus, Indian Government Issues Advisory? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Post

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in social media that states that cold drink brands like Maaza, Coca-Cola, 7UP, Thumbs Up, Pepsi, Sprite etc are contaminated with Ebola virus.

In the viral message that purportedly is being sent by the Indian government, authorities have cautioned people to not drink cold drinks because one of the company's workers has mixed the contaminated blood of the dangerous virus called Ebola in it.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. PIB has said that the government has not issued any such advisory!

PIB has tweeted:

A message is doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid cold drinks for a few days as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus.#PIBFactCheck:



_This message is #fake

_ @MoHFW_INDIA has issued no such advisory! pic.twitter.com/472K6L1L9n — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 30, 2023

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.