Cold Drinks Contaminated With Ebola Virus, Indian Government Issues Advisory? Know The Truth Behind This Viral Post

A fake message states that the Indian government has issued advisory because one of the cold drink company's workers has mixed contaminated blood in it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in social media that states that cold drink brands like Maaza, Coca-Cola, 7UP, Thumbs Up, Pepsi, Sprite etc are contaminated with Ebola virus.

In the viral message that purportedly is being sent by the Indian government, authorities have cautioned people to not drink cold drinks because one of the company's workers has mixed the contaminated blood of the dangerous virus called Ebola in it.

Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. PIB has said that the government has not issued any such advisory!

PIB has tweeted:

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

