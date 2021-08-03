Watch viral video of fitness freak bride doing push-ups in Lehenga

New Delhi: On her wedding day, a bride is seen nervous, mostly because she doesn't want her desired look to get messed up and for that, she moves around very cautiously. Also, most of the brides don't try to have many movements as the heavy lehnga along jewelry is tiresome attire.

But this bride is totally opposite to those stereotypes. While other brides are hindering any movement, this savage bride is doing push-ups while wearing a lehnga. Yes! you read it right 'push-ups in lehnga.' In a video posted on Instagram, the bride is seen doing push-ups wearing a heavy and heavily embellished lehenga.

Not only that, but she is also wearing jewelry, with her hair and make-up done. It seems like the video has just been taken just before the wedding.

The video was shared by Aana Arora on Instagram, who is a model and dietician and often shares her fitness and exercise regimen with her 78.7k followers. The video got viral in a couple of hours after posting and gained more than 500k likes.