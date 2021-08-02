Assam woman catches molester, drags his scooter down the drain to teach him a lesson- Watch viral video

Guwahati: Every day a girl in India becomes a victim of sexual harassment. The crime against women has increased and now the parents are always afraid of sending out their daughters out at the night because of these heinous crimes.

In another such unfortunate incident, a man stopped his scooty near a local girl acting as if he needed help to find the way to Sinaki Path in the city. The girl, thinking that it was just an innocent question, went forward and politely started talking to him, when he groped her breast. But the girl didn't stand there in shock, she managed to teach him a lesson for which she is being appreciated all over social media.

This incident took place in Assam's Guwahati. Taking it to Facebook, Bhavna Kashyap narrated her horrific story. "But seeing him try to elope, I spared no second thought and dragged him with the highest strength my body could exhibit in such an uncanny situation. While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tire and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain," she wrote on Facebook.

Kashyap was groped in broad daylight by a stranger in Guwahati. Bhavna not only shared her traumatising experience, but she also posted a video along with photos of the groper Madhusana Rajkumar. See the post:

Assam police arrived at the scene on time and arrested him. An FIR has been lodged against him. Kashyap wishes the accused to be punished and the wants police to take swift action against him.

People grew furious over the heinous act of the man as Kashyap's post surfaced on Facebook and other social media platforms and asked for tough punishment for the culprit.

People praised Bhavna for her bravery and great presence of mind as well. One user wrote "So proud of you. Well done," while another user added, "It's disgusting that you had to go through this. But you handled it amazingly. More power to you."

