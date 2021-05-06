Watch viral video of frogs marriage in Tripura to please the God of rain

New Delhi: You must have witnessed magnificent weddings and also cozy ones in the COVID-19 lockdown. But have you ever seen a pair of frogs getting married?

If not, then this is the must-watch video for you, so that you can witness an unique wedding.

Two toads were married in town in Tripura to please the rain god for a good monsoon season.

The local people in this area believe that if they organise marriage of frogs, the god of rain becomes happy, which in return results in a good monsoon season.

The viral video shows the toads performing all the rituals with utmost dedication, from putting garlands to applying sindoor, they did it all.

This may sound bizarre to some, especially to those who have no links with rural India, but this kind of frog marriages is an old tradition and is being practiced in different parts of rural India from ages to have a good monsoon season.

Not only marriages, in many traditions the frogs are also divorced to stop the heavy rainfall.

See the viral video of toads getting married here: