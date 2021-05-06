Sonu Sood assures help to people waiting outside his home amid COVID, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly to help people since last year, after COVID-19 lockdown was announced. From helping migrant workers to reach their homes safely to now arranging hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines - the actor has emerged as a messiah, with many people reaching out to him in these desperate times.

Recently, a group of people gathered outside Sonu’s apartment building to seek help. The actor went down and met the people, assuring them that he will look into their matters.

Celebrity photographer, Viral Bhyani shared this video on his Instagram on Wednesday (May 5) and captioned it, “People gather outside @sonu_sood residence in huge numbers for help during #Covid times. He’s the only man whom people trust in this country right now. His help is faster than any other organisation. He’s the only man in front of whom the prayers of the people in need never go unanswered. He is standing by the side of his fellow countrymen in these terrible pandemic times. #RealHero #sonusood #WeAreInThisTogether”.

Check it out:

In the video, people can be seen giving blessings to the actor. ‘God bless you’, said one woman.

Sonu has also been actively using his social media platforms to help people affected by COVID-19. He recently appealed to people to start a campaign for free education to children of those who lost their lives to COVID. Actress Priyanka Chopra lauded Sonu for his initiative and called him a ‘visionary philanthropist.’

Various bollywood celebrities are trying to raise awareness and funds to fight the COVID pandemic in the country. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan are some of them.