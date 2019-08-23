close

4 dead after temple wall collapses in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, CM announces compensation

The sudden collapse of the temple wall triggered a stampede in which at least 4 people were killed. 

KOLKATA: At least four people were killed and several injured after the wall of a temple collapsed in Kachua in the North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal.

According to reports, a large number of people had gathered there to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami when the tragic incident took place.

However, the sudden collapse of the temple wall triggered a stampede in which at least 4 people were killed and several others injured.

The incident took place at the Lok Nath Baba Mandir in the North 24 Parganas district.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

Close to five persons are said to be in a critical condition as of now.

According to some eye-witnesses, due to incessant rains, some people had taken shelter under a shop close to the temple, the wall of which collapsed leading to a stampede.

After hearing the news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the National Medical College and met the injured.

She has also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those who are critical and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Chief Minister is now going to the SSKM hospital to meet the critically injured.

