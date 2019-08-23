4 dead after temple wall collapses in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, CM announces compensation

KOLKATA: At least four people were killed and several injured after the wall of a temple collapsed in Kachua in the North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal.

According to reports, a large number of people had gathered there to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami when the tragic incident took place.

However, the sudden collapse of the temple wall triggered a stampede in which at least 4 people were killed and several others injured.

Live TV

The incident took place at the Lok Nath Baba Mandir in the North 24 Parganas district.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

Close to five persons are said to be in a critical condition as of now.

According to some eye-witnesses, due to incessant rains, some people had taken shelter under a shop close to the temple, the wall of which collapsed leading to a stampede.

After hearing the news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the National Medical College and met the injured.

She has also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those who are critical and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for the family of the deceased, Rs.1 lakh for those who got critically injured and Rs. 50,000 for others with minor injuries. https://t.co/95RZP5PNTf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

The Chief Minister is now going to the SSKM hospital to meet the critically injured.