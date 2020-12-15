BJP delegation meets EC, calls for enforcing model code, deploying central forces in West Bengal

New Delhi: Just days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s visit to poll-bound West Bengal, a delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday met the Election Commission officials in the national capital and pressed for enforcing model code and deploying central forces in West Bengal.

Upping the ante, the BJP delegation urged the EC to invoke Section 15 of the Representation of the People`s Act. The Bengal BJP delegation urged the Election Commission to impose the model code of conduct in the state early according to the provision of that section. Generally, it comes into effect only after the dates of the election are announced.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, made the submission to the poll body citing the law and order situation and "political bias". “We've asked EC that considering the extraordinary circumstances in WB, model code of conduct should be applied at the earliest,” Swapan Dasgupta, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Delhi: BJP delegation calls upon Election Commission to raise the issue of the state of law and order in West Bengal We've asked EC that considering the extraordinary circumstances in WB, model code of conduct should be applied at the earliest: Swapan Dasgupta, Rajya Sabha MP pic.twitter.com/mOdIC9101f — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The BJP has also demanded early deployment of central police forces in the state, "else the ruling AITC with the active support of West Bengal Police will make campaigning very difficult, resulting in widespread violence."

The BJP has also said that members of the state government employees federation are not used in the preparation of electoral rolls as "they have pledged their support to the Chief Minister and the AITC."

They have also referred to an earlier complaint raising objection to this federation who the BJP claims had "committed" to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "electoral victory".

The BJP has also complained of discrepancies in the draft voters` list where it alleged names of the dead and relocated voters continue to remain. The party in its submission to the EC has also raised the issue of the recent attack on its National President JP Nadda`s convoy.

West Bengal is going to polls early next year where the BJP hopes to topple the TMC government after its success in last year`s Lok Sabha election.

