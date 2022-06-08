Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday attacked the Congress party over dynasty politics and said that country is now 'Congress lupt' and not just 'Congress mukt'. In an apparent dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that the grand old party, too, has become an organisation run by a brother and a sister.

Nadda, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also claimed that almost all regional outfits in the country, including the "aunt-nephew party" of the TMC, have become family-run organisations.

Attacking Congress again, Nadda said, "Indian National Congress is neither Indian nor national. Its leaders talk to the workers from London. It has become a party of brother-sister," he said in a direct attack on the Congress party.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kolkata, Nadda also alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has no principles or policies, but only syndicates. He stressed that very soon, the BJP will form a government in West Bengal through 'democratic means'.

"40 years ago, my friends from Congress would say, Nadda ji, you do not understand politics. It is a matter of opportunity; you are the right person in the wrong party. Today, I want to ask them - who is in the right party?" Nadda said.

"Nobody thought that Mulayam Singh's (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) rule will go, nobody thought we will be Congress Mukt. In fact, we're now Congress lupt (disappear), let alone be Congress mukt (free). we'll form government in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh too," Nadda told the BJP workers in West Bengal.

The BJP chief made these remarks while addressing the state executive committee meeting in the state. "It is only BJP, where there are leaders, workers, will, and willingness to work together. Some parties have workers but no leaders. Where there are leaders, there is no intent... Only Bharatiya Janata Party has a leader, policy, intention, workers, and the environment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he further added.

Exuding confidence that the "future belongs to the BJP", he vowed to defeat the TMC in the next elections, "just as we won against the Congress". "In politics, there is nothing static, things change. The future belongs to the BJP. The TMC has no principles or policies, it has only syndicates," Nadda said.

TMC has often been accused of backing organised extortion rackets, often referred to as syndicates, mainly in the construction and manufacturing segments. The top BJP leader also said that the Banerjee-led govt in Bengal has not given the details of the MNREGA fund expenditure for the last three years.