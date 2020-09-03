NIA arrests a fake currency racketeer from West Bengal’s Malda

Kolkata: National Investigation Agency (NIA) with Border Security Force (BSF) assistance arrested a fake currency racketeer, Enamul Haque from West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday.

Haque had been absconding since 2018 in connection with an NIA case from Hyderabad for his role in running a well-organised FICN racket along with his Bangladeshi associates for circulation of FICN in various parts of South India. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 bounty. Haque will be produced before the court on September 4 (Friday).

According to officials in the agency, the accused Enamul Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from his associates across the Indo-Bangladesh border and providing it to his associates Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran for circulation in India.

“A dedicated team of NIA officials was constituted to nab the absconding accused Enamul Haque and he was arrested from Malda today with the assistance of BSF. The accused will be produced before the NIA Court at Malda for remand. Further investigation in the case is continued,” said a release from NIA.