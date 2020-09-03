हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA arrests a fake currency racketeer from West Bengal’s Malda

According to officials in the agency, the accused Enamul Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from his associates across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

NIA arrests a fake currency racketeer from West Bengal’s Malda

Kolkata: National Investigation Agency (NIA) with Border Security Force (BSF) assistance arrested a fake currency racketeer, Enamul Haque from West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday.

Haque had been absconding since 2018 in connection with an NIA case from Hyderabad for his role in running a well-organised FICN racket along with his Bangladeshi associates for circulation of FICN in various parts of South India. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 bounty. Haque will be produced before the court on September 4 (Friday).

According to officials in the agency, the accused Enamul Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from his associates across the Indo-Bangladesh border and providing it to his associates Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran for circulation in India.

“A dedicated team of NIA officials was constituted to nab the absconding accused Enamul Haque and he was arrested from Malda today with the assistance of BSF. The accused will be produced before the NIA Court at Malda for remand. Further investigation in the case is continued,” said a release from NIA.

Tags:
NIAFake currency racketeer
Next
Story

With COVID-19 protocols in place, two-day session of West Bengal assembly to convene from September 9
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Breaking News: Brigadier-level talks between India-China ends