Suvendu Adhikari seeks disqualification of Mukul Roy as Krishnanagar MLA, sends petition to Bengal assembly Speaker

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has filed a petition to West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker demanding disqualification of MLA Mukul Roy who recently switched sides and re-joined TMC from BJP.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has given a petition to the Assembly Speaker for disqualification of TMC leader Mukul Roy, MLA from 83-Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency (file pics) pic.twitter.com/lRhWwZwgDh — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

Adhikari had earlier said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take the legal route if former party MLA Mukul Roy did not resign from his post by June 15. Roy and his son Subhranshu had returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 11.

He had won the recently held Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency by defeating his closest rival, actor Koushani Mukherjee, fielded by the ruling camp.

Adhikari had then said, “The MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency has quit the BJP. He should resign as a legislator by June 15, else I will write to the Assembly speaker and request him to take action against him as per the anti-defection law. If we fail to get justice from the speaker, we will look for other legal options.”

