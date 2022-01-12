हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal STF recovers heroin worth Rs 12 crore; two arrested

Kolkata: Acting on a tip-off, the West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons and seized 2.5kgs of heroin appropriately estimated at around Rs 12 crores. 

Interestingly, the banned contraband was concealed in the cavity of the body of the truck and was being illegally smuggled to another state. Cops intercepted the vehicle in Siliguri in transit while it was on its way to Bihar. The truck was coming from Manipur. 

According to a statement issued by the West Bengal STF, a truck was intercepted in Siliguri on the portion of the national highway falling under New Jalpaiguri Police Station limits. 

STF arrested two persons - both of them were onboard the vehicle. While one person hails from Manipur and the other person hails from Jharkhand. 

“Today morning based on a source information, West Bengal STF intercepted a truck on NH under NJP PS, Siliguri Police Commissionerate and recovered 2.5Kgs of Heroin from it. Two persons have been arrested. The heroin was welded into the body of the truck. The illegal drug was coming from Manipur and was en route to Bihar. A case has been started at the New Jalpaiguri Police Station of Siliguri Police Commissionerate. The investigation is proceeding,” said a statement from West Bengal STF.

