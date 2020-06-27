Zomato delivery boys to quit job in Kolkata over Chinese investment in company

After the standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan valley, the people started boycotting Chinese but now there are some who have refused to work in establishments where China has invested--the biggest and first name is Zomato.

Over 100 delivery boys in Behala area of ​​West Bengal's Kolkata have decided to resign from Zomato. According to news agencies, approximately 150 million dollars were invested in Zomato in January by Ant Financial, a subsidiary of Chinese company Alibaba.

On Saturday, more than 100 delivery boys protested and burnt the dresses given by Zomato. They said, "The profits of our sweat will not be passed on to Chinese companies. With our money, they are attacking the Army of our country and want to take our own land from us. We will not allow this to happen, even if we and our family are hungry, it is acceptable but we will not work in any company invested China has Zomato."

There are many people among them whose family's livelihood depend on their delivery jobs but these people are ready to starve for the country and the Army.