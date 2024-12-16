Advertisement
12 Indians Found Dead At Restaurant In Georgia: Indian Mission

 Twelve Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The shocking incident took place at a restaurant in Gudauri, a mountain resort in Georgia, where twelve Indian nationals were found dead, according to the Indian mission.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that an initial inspection revealed no signs of injuries or violence.

As per PTI, Local media reported that all the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi confirmed that all 12 victims were Indian nationals. However, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that 11 were foreigners, while one was a Georgian citizen.

The ministry added that the bodies of all the victims, who were employees of the same Indian restaurant, were found in the bedrooms on the second floor of the establishment.

"Mission has just learned about the death of 12 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Mission is in touch with the local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given," the Indian mission here said, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)

