19 years of 9/11: New York marks anniversary of dreadful terror attack amid COVID-19 gloom

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack in which nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The September 11 attacks had shaken the United States and had a huge impact globally as it was one of the most dreadful attacks ever made by the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

On its 19th anniversary, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum said on Twitter, "Nineteen years ago, under clear blue skies, 102 minutes changed our lives forever. On Fri., Sept. 11, we lead the nation and the world in observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 attacks and ask you to join us in commemorating."

In the incident, nearly nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US passenger planes and used two of the planes for crashing into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center complex in Manhattan.

The third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the building that houses the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, in Virginia and the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to fight back

Within a span of two hours, the two 110-storey towers at the World Trade Centre collapsed. All the nineteen hijackers died in the attack, later claimed by Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda, which led directly to the US war in Afghanistan and indirectly to the invasion of Iraq.

Several memorials have been built to remember the victims of the September 11 attacks. These include the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, the Flight 93 National Memorial in a field in Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington County in Virginia.

Meanwhile, New York city will hold its annual ceremony remembering the people who lost their life in the 9/11 attack today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.