After Maryam Nawaz's fiery speech against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, her husband Safdar arrested

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday (October 19) tweeted that her husband Captain Safdar Awan has been arrested by Karachi police.

Maryam, who is a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), said that Karachi police broke open the door of the hotel room where she was staying and arrested Captain Safdar.

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

Maryam's husband was arrested hours after she participated in a mass protest by Opposition parties of Pakistan against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The police got into action after the Karachi rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was also joined by Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto.

During the rally, Maryam Nawaz slammed PM Imran Khan and accused him of tarnishing the image of Pakistan army to hide the failures of his government.

“When you are pressed for answers, you hide behind the armed forces. You coward! You bring the army into disrepute. You use them [army] to hide your own failures. Who gave you this right?” Maryam said.

The rally was also addressed by by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai, among other leaders.

Maryam also slammed PM Khan for threatening the opposition with 'tough' actions and pledged to launch a mass movement to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country and send Imran to jail.

“Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat. You [PM Imran] tell people ‘ghabrana nai hai’, there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already. Your fear was apparent from every word, every action of yours, and people want to see this fear on your face,” she told the premier. “If you don’t know how to show grace and have no one to teach you, you should've learned from Nawaz Sharif,” she said, reminding PM Imran Khan of the 126-day sit-in called by PTI on Shahrah-e-Dastoor.

“You [PM Imran] addressed empty chairs, dug democracy's grave, [and yet] Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders,” Maryam added.