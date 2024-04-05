Advertisement
Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Physical Abuse In Winery Dispute

Angelina Jolie filed a motion to the Los Angeles Superior Court in which she asserts that she tried to sell her stake in a couple's French Winery, Miraval to Pitt, but negotiations faltered when Pitt insisted that she sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: American Actress Angelina Jolie has alleged that Brad Pitt was abusive towards her before the 2016 plane incident, which ultimately contributed to the dissolution of their marriage. Jolie on Thursday filed a motion to the Los Angeles Superior Court in which she asserts that she tried to sell her stake in a couple's French Winery, Miraval to Pitt, but negotiations faltered when Pitt insisted that she sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which prohibited Joile from speaking (other than in court) about Pitt’s abuse of her and their children, according to the filing obtained by CNN. 

The recent development originates after Pitt filed a in lawsuit 2022, in which he asserted that he and Jolie had an agreement not to sell their shares in the winery without each other consent. Jolie in her filing claimed that Pitt's record of physical abuse began long before the family's flight trip from France to Los Angeles in September 2016.

“At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his misconduct that he blew up his own deal to purchase Jolie’s interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA," the filing read.

American Actress Jolie asserts that she initially consented to sign an NDA focused solely on refraining from disparaging Miraval's wine business as part of the agreement to sell her share in the winery but later on, Pitt subsequently pushed for a more expansive NDA that would have prohibited Jolie from making any negative remarks about either party in public, except from the court.

“Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA. By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms Jolie and their family,” Jolie’s attorney, stated to CNN. 

In 2008, the ex-couple purchased the Miraval estate and winery in the south of France. The Legal proceedings concerning the disagreement over the property are still ongoing. 

In 2016 Jolie filed the divorce proceedings against Pitt and later in 2019 they were granted their divorce and considered legally single.

