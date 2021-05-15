Australian varsity shows solidarity with India's fight against COVID-19, library illuminated with tricolour

Sydney: The University of New South Wales` (UNSW) library building in Sydney lit up with Indian tricolour on Friday in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff, as the country fights against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

"UNSW library building, Sydney, lit up in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff," said Australian High Commissioner Barry O Farrell.

The university also posted a picture of the main library tower, which could be seen illuminated with the Indian flag along with a message of `stay strong India`.

"We`ve illuminated our main library tower in support of our Indian students and friends (and others around the world) who are suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you all stay safe, stay well, stay strong!", the university tweeted.

Australia: University of New South Wales, Sydney illuminates its main library tower in support of "Indian students and friends"#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4pg0V91jOT — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

The UNSW is an Australian public university with its largest campus in the Sydney suburb of Kensington.

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. India on Friday reported 3.43 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,000 deaths.The country`s caseload of 2,40,46,809 now includes 37,04,893 active cases, 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths.

Last month, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India`s fight against the pandemic.