New Delhi: Pakistan’s attempt to list an Indian national Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa as United Nations-listed terrorist has been again rejected by 5 countries namely the UK, US, France, Albania and India at the United Nations Security Council’s committee. Pakistan had earlier tried to name the same individual in the list in 2020 and attempted to list him as a UN terrorist but was rejected at the time as well.

In 2020, Indian envoy to UN had tweeted on the same and said, “Pakistan's blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour.”

Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @harshvshringla — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 2, 2020

On the other hand, China had put a 6-month hold on the UN listing of Lashkar-Tayyiba's 2nd command Abdul Rehman Makki during the United Nations Security Council. According to reports, the proposal was given by India and the US, on June 1, to the United Nations Security Council 1267 committee also known as UN Security Council’s Al-Qaeda (Dae’sh) and ISIL Sanctions Committee. Both Washington and Delhi have listed Abdul Rehman Makki as a terrorist.

For the unversed, Abdul Rehman Makki is the head of political affairs of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)/Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) which is a terrorist entity according to the UN.

