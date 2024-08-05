Bangladesh Quota Protest: Amid violent protests calling for her resignation, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has departed the capital, Dhaka and reportedly landed in Agartala to escape threat to her life. "She and her sister have left Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence, for a safer location," a source informed AFP. As per reports, Hasina wanted to record a video statement but did not get time as lakhs of protestors marched towards the Prime Minister's official residence.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi Army chief earlier asked her to resign from the post. Around 20 lakh people were marching towards her palace in Dhaka amid the violent unrest. Minutes after she fled Dhaka, protestors stormed her residence and were seen carrying out vandalism. The reservation protest has been going on for over a month in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman is scheduled to address the nation following the death of 98 people in intense clashes yesterday, bringing the total death toll to over 300 since the protests began last month.

Protests that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Hasina's 15-year rule, expanding into broader calls for the 76-year-old leader to step down. The protest did not stop even after the country's court slashed the quoa to 15%.

As per reports, it was claimed that the Oppositon BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) collaborated with Pakistan's ISI to create chaos and dethrone Hasian, who has been considered pro- India while Zia is termed pro-Pakistan.

This is a developing story.