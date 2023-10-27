trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680597
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Hamas Representatives In Moscow Amid Gaza Crisis

Iran clarified that while participating in meetings with other countries and organizations, Iran's efforts are to achieve an immediate ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to the people.

New Delhi: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with representatives of Hamas in Moscow. According to the Iranian government, the discussion with Abu Marzouk, the leader of Hamas' political wing, focused on the situation in Gaza and the events of October 7. Iran clarified that while participating in meetings with other countries and organizations, Iran's efforts are to achieve an immediate ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to the people.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

