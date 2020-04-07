British Prime Minister Boris Johnson taken to intensive care as COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to persistent COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday (April 6), Downing Street said.

Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital in London and UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has currently taken Johnson's charge to run the affairs of the government.

A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

The spokesperson added that the PM Johnson is receiving excellent care and the NHS staff are working with dedication.

Earlier on Monday, PM Johnson had messaged from his hospital bed that he was in 'good spirits' and was in touch with his ministers to keep stock of the coronavirus fightback launched by the UK despite his hospitalisation.

Referring to PM Johnson's health condition, US President Donald Trump said, "We’re very saddened to hear that [Johnson] was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery. He’s been a really good friend. He’s been really something very special: strong resolute; doesn’t quit; doesn’t give up."

It is learnt that PM Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday after doctor advised him to do so. Sources said that the doctors advised PM Johnson to visit a doctor after he continued to have a fever despite remaining in self-isolation for around seven days.

"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe," Johnson said in a Twitter post.

"I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives," he added.