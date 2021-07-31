Canadian fertility doctor uses own sperm to impregnate women, agrees to pay millions in damages

New Delhi: In a historic settlement, hundreds of victims of Canadian fertility doctor Norman Barwin, will share a proposed C$13.375m (Rs 80 crore). Barwin has been accused of using his own sperm to impregnate his patients in IVF treatment.

As per The Guardian report, Barwin, dubbed “Baby God” for his success rate, has been accused of giving random samples, and in some cases his own sperm during IVF treatment. An Ontario court on Wednesday certified a class action suit against Barwin. The legal action was initially launched in 2016.

It was four decades ago that this case came to light. A couple named Davina and David Dixon had sought Barwin’s help to conceive in 1989. However, they became suspicious after their daughter, Rebecca, did not bear a resemblance to them. When the parents approached Barwin for a DNA sample, he refused. The Dixons then got a chance to compare Rebecca’s DNA with that of another of Barwin’s patients – and found a match.

It is alleged that Barwin told couples that the male partner’s sperm would be used, however, he used random samples and in some cases even his own.

As per the proposed settlement, former patients and children will be eligible for up to C$50,000 (Rs 29,80,632 approx) in damages. The money will be made available to the victims only after a judge gives nod to the settlement, The Guardian report added.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario had suspended Barwin in 2013 after he admitted to inseminating four women using the wrong sperm and termed his behaviour as “beyond reprehensible”. In 2014, he resigned his medical licence.

“It is the most egregious violation of a patient’s trust. These patients came to Dr Barwin and trusted him to help them start a family,” Carolyn Silver, the college’s senior counsel said. Barwin was also ordered to pay costs of C$10,370 (Rs 6,18,183 approx) by the college.