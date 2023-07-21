Caught On Camera: Massive Explosion Rocks Johannesburg; Roads Cracked, Buses Thrown In Air

Johannesburg: An explosion of so far unknown origin ripped through Johannesburg's central business district on Wednesday (July 19), killing one person and injuring dozens. Security CCTV footage from a building nearby the explosion shows the moment when the explosion happened, blasting and toppling minibus taxis, creating a deep crack in the tar road, and pedestrians running away from the blast.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed and officials have warned the public to avoid the area due to concern over a safety risk

At least one person was killed and dozens injured after an explosion hit Johannesburg's central business district, toppling minibus taxis, creating a crack in the road and sending pedestrians running away from the blast. The cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed pic.twitter.com/7LOugWZcHc — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2023

The CCTV video was verified with videos shot by Reuters of the aftermath on Lilian Ngoyi Street, matching the damaged vehicles and buildings just after the explosion.