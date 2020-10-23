China tries to dictate terms to Indian media, objects to WION's interview with Taiwan FM Joseph Wu

NEW DELHI: The Chinese Embassy in India has lodged a strong protest against WION's media coverage and its recent interview with the head of Taiwan authorities’ foreign relations department Joseph Wu. It said WION providing a platform for Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority separatist activities disregards Indian government’s long-standing position.

In a statement, the embassy urged WION to stick itself to the Indian government's position on the Taiwan question and not violate the One-China principle by providing a platform for those with 'ulterior motives'.

"There is but one China in the world and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. These facts are recognized by UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to One-China policy, which is also the Indian government's official standing," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

Also Read: China planning to invade Taiwan, fears Foreign Minister Joseph Wu

"Any attempt instigating China's relations with other countries to expand 'international space' is doomed to fail. China's red line on the Taiwan question cannot be challenged," it added.

"We urge WION to take a correct and objective stance on issues concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stick to the Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle by providing platform for those with ulterior motives," the statement read further.

In an exclusive interview with WION'S Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed apprehension that China may invade the country as the Xi Jinping regime is trying to destabilize the region. Joseph Wu told WION that he believes the US will help Taiwan if China launches attacks, asserting his country is fully prepared to defend itself.

Wu made the comments amid Taiwan's deteriorating relations with China over the past few months.

Taiwan's government recently stated that a diplomat was hospitalized after a scuffle with two Chinese diplomats who tried to force their way into Taiwan's representative office in Fiji during the National Day celebrations.

Live TV