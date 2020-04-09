Coronavirus COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson 'seems to be doing better', says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 8) said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care unit after getting infected by coronavirus COVID-19, seems to be doing better.

"I just spoke with the representatives of the UK and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better. But certainly he has had a tough bout and he is still going through a tough time, but he seems to be doing better, and that`s good," Trump told reporters.

Johnson, 55, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to persistent COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday (April 6), Downing Street had said.

Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital in London and UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has currently taken Johnson's charge to run the affairs of the government.

A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street had said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

On Tuesday (April 7), President Trump had asked leading US companies working on coronavirus drugs to "contact immediately" Johnson's doctors. "We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors, and we'll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go, but when you get brought into intensive care that gets very, very serious with this particular disease," the president had said.