Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed global cases go past 17.3 lakh with over 1,06,000 fatalities

The unprecedented coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak around the world as of Saturday (April 11, 2020) evening has infected over 17.3 lakh people.

According to the Johns Hopkins University at 10:25 PM IST, the fatal virus that was first reported in China in December 2019, has infected over 17,33,792 people globally with claiming around 1,06,469 lives.

The United States (US) remained top on the list of the most COVID-19 confirmed cases where over half a million Americans have been tested positive. The US has now seen over 5,06,188 coronavirus infections.

The US, a country of over 32.82 crore population is followed by Spain on the list of most positive cases. Spain has reported around 1,61,852 infections.

Italy is on the third spot where almost 1,52,271 people have come in contact with the virus.

France (1,25,942), Germany (1,23,826), China (83,014), United Kingdom (79,865), and Iran (70,029) are the other worst-hit countries.

On the list of the most deaths due to the COVID-19, the United States on Saturday overtook Italy. The US has now witnessed over 19,700 deaths.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date due to the pandemic with reporting around 2,000 deaths a day in the past few days. It has now become the only country in the world to record over 2,000 deaths in a day.

Public health experts have already warned that the US death count could surge to 2 lakh over the summer if the stay at home orders that have kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

The other worst-hit nations in the world are the European countries which have been said as the new epicentre of the deadly virus.

Italy that has seen a decline in the number of cases and deaths over the past few days registered over 2,000 new coronavirus positive cases and around 620 deaths in last 24 hours. The death count now has jumped to 19,468.

Officials have also been warning Italians not to keep their guard down even if the number of new cases and deaths has narrowed over the past few days, especially on the Easter holiday weekend when many people might want to go to the countryside or seashore.

Police checkpoints were set up around major arteries in Milan, the capital of the hardest-hit region of Lombardy with 38 per cent of all cases and more than half of the deaths in the country.

Spain reported its lowest one day increase in the death count due to the coronavirus since March 23 as it saw over 510 deaths that brought the total number of fatalities to 16,353.

France also witnessed a fall in daily COVID-19 deaths as the death count now stands at 13,197.

UK (9,875), New York City (5,820), Iran (4,357) and Belgium (3,346) are the other worst affected places across the world.