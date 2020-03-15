हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

COVID-19: Apple announces WWDC 2020 to be online-only

The key event connects millions of developers around the world. 

Image courtesy: Reuters

California: As global industries attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple has also announced its plans of hosting the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 with a new online format.

"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, according to the official press release.

However, in its 31st year, it will be hosted entirely online in June. 

WWDC 2020 will allow developers to learn about new technologies and frameworks to build apps and experiences for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. 

Tags:
AppleApple WWDCApple WWDC 2020Coronavirus newsCoronavirus
