हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

COVID-19

Covid-19 cases will touch 100 million mark worldwide this week, says WHO chief

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide is expected to reach 100 million within this week, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. He also quoted two latest reports to show that without equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the world would have to face not only a catastrophic moral failure but also an economic failure.

Covid-19 cases will touch 100 million mark worldwide this week, says WHO chief

Geneva: The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide is expected to reach 100 million within this week, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

"A year back on this day, fewer than 1,500 cases of Covid-19 had been reported to WHO, including just 23 cases outside China. This week, we expect to reach 100 million reported cases," Tedros said at a WHO press briefing on Monday.

"Numbers can make us numb to what they represent: every death is someone`s parent, someone`s partner, someone`s child, someone`s friend," he added, and called for vaccination of health workers and older people to be underway in all countries within the first 100 days of 2021, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He also quoted two latest reports to show that without equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the world would have to face not only a catastrophic moral failure but also an economic failure.

According to a new report from the International Labor Organization, which analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the global labor market, some 8.8 per cent of global working hours were lost in 2020, resulting in a decline in global labour income equivalent to $3.7 trillion.

The report projects that most countries will recover in the second half of 2021, depending on vaccination rollout, and recommends international support for the vaccine rollout in low- and middle-income countries and to promote economic and employment recovery.

The second report, commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation, finds that vaccine nationalism could cost the global economy up to $9.2 trillion, almost half of which, about $4.5 trillion, would be incurred in the wealthiest economies.

In contrast, the financing gap for the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator, a WHO-led initiative, is 26 billion dollars this year, according to Tedros, who added that the ACT Accelerator, if fully funded, would return up to $166 for every dollar invested.

"Vaccine nationalism might serve short-term political goals. But it`s in every nation`s own medium and long-term economic interest to support vaccine equity," he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusWHOTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Next
Story

India-China 9th round of talks end on 'positive' note; agree to maintain good momentum of negotiation
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M9S

DNA: Indian politicians could never understand the nature of India