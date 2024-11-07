In the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Donald Trump secured the Republican Party's nomination, winning a total of 277 electoral votes out of 538. This victory enabled him to surpass the required 270 votes needed for a majority.

With this win, Trump made history by becoming the first to win a second presidential election after a gap of four years, joining Grover Cleveland, who achieved this feat 132 years ago. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News sheds light on overall afeects of this historic win.

Watch Full Episode Here

Trump's Historic Win

Trump’s victory marks a significant political achievement, as he secured the 2024 presidency after losing in 2020. His comeback reflects his enduring political strength, having won in 2016, lost in 2020, and now succeeded again in 2024. This remarkable feat has put him in the same league as Grover Cleveland, who won non-consecutive terms in office.

Swing States Play a Key Role

A decisive factor in Trump’s victory was his strong performance in the “swing states,” including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. These states, often seen as pivotal in the U.S. election outcomes, played a crucial role in Trump gaining the necessary electoral votes.

Elon Musk's Support and Social Media Strategy

Another important element in Trump’s success was the support from tech mogul Elon Musk. Musk ensured Trump’s return to social media and leveraged "X" (formerly Twitter) as a platform for his campaign.

The social media boost, coupled with a strong narrative from Trump’s campaign team, contributed to his resurgence as a leader, particularly after facing numerous legal challenges in 2024. This enhanced his popularity, further cementing his path to victory.

Global Impact of Trump's Victory

Trump’s win is expected to have significant global ramifications. His policies on Russia, including his relationship with the country, his stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, and potential actions on tariffs against China, will shape international relations. Additionally, his approach to the Israel-Iran issue will have major diplomatic consequences.

Impact on India

Trump's policies will also have an impact on India, particularly in the areas of trade, defense, and strategic cooperation. His foreign policy stance and actions may influence bilateral relations between the U.S. and India, potentially leading to new opportunities or challenges.

### Potential Global Changes Under Trump’s Presidency

Trump’s return to office could usher in major shifts in both domestic and foreign policy. It will be interesting to observe how his leadership evolves and how his policies affect both the United States and the rest of the world during his second term.