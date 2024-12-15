Don’t Miss The Stunning ‘Cold Moon’ Tonight: A Rare Sight That Won’t Be Back Until 2043!

This weekend, skywatchers have a unique opportunity to witness the breathtaking Cold Moon, the final and longest full moon of the year. Set to illuminate the night sky today, i.e. December 15, this rare lunar event coincides with the "major lunar standstill," a phenomenon that won't occur again until 2043.

The Cold Moon gets its name from the frigid, long December nights, symbolizing the arrival of winter. Native American tribes also referred to it as the "Long Nights Moon" or the "Moon Before Yule," tying it to the winter solstice, which falls on December 21.

When and Where to Watch the Cold Moon

The full moon will peak at 4:02 am ET (2:32 pm IST) but will be visible for several hours before and after, depending on weather conditions. For the best viewing experience, check your local moonrise and moonset times:

► Washington D.C.: Rises Saturday at 3:53 pm and sets Sunday at 7:54 am (local time).

► Chicago: Rises Saturday at 3:24 pm and sets Sunday at 7:51 am (local time).

► Los Angeles: Rises Saturday at 4:02 pm and sets Sunday at 7:28 am (local time).

Unique Features of the Cold Moon

This year's Cold Moon comes with fascinating astronomical highlights:

Extreme Northern Horizon Positions

Like the sun, the moon rises and sets in the east and west. However, in December, Earth's tilted axis pushes the moon to its farthest northern rise and set points. This creates a striking visual as the moon hangs low on the horizon, casting a bright, icy glow.

Major Lunar Standstill

The 2024 Cold Moon is extra special because it coincides with the "major lunar standstill," a rare occurrence caused by the moon's wobbling orbit. During this period, the moon reaches its extreme northern and southern positions, which happens only every 18.6 years. After this weekend, the next major lunar standstill won't happen until 2043, making this Cold Moon an unmissable celestial event.

Interference with the Geminid Meteor Shower

The Cold Moon's radiant light will likely obscure the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks on Friday night. Although the Geminids are known for their reliable display of shooting stars, the moon's brightness may limit visibility on Saturday night. However, with clear skies and patience, some meteors might still be spotted.

This spectacular combination of natural phenomena makes the Cold Moon a once-in-a-generation experience. Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast or just looking for a reason to gaze at the night sky, don’t miss the chance to marvel at this rare lunar event.