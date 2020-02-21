FATF gives Pakistan time until October to exit grey list: Sources

Pakistan is likely to stay on the "grey list" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which has agreed to give Islamabad time until October to fully implement the 27-point Action Plan given by the global money-laundering watchdog, according to sources.

Noting compliance on 14 points, the global financial watchdog agreed to give Pakistan more time until October 2020 to fully comply with the remaining 13 points, the sources added.

The decision is likely to be announced on Friday after the FATF plenary, which is currently ongoing in the French capital of Paris.

Meanwhile, the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has held a big meeting with commanders of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan government has assured the JeM and other terrorist groups that it will gradually remove the restrictions against terrorist organizations.

Pakistan has so far successfully managed to avoid the blacklist due to diplomatic support from China, Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern countries.

It now requires just three votes out of a total 39 members of FATF forum to avoid falling into blacklist.

(With input from IANS)