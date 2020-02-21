हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FATF

FATF gives Pakistan time until October to exit grey list: Sources

The decision is likely to be announced after the FATF plenary in Paris today.

FATF gives Pakistan time until October to exit grey list: Sources
File photo

Pakistan is likely to stay on the "grey list" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which has agreed to give Islamabad time until October to fully implement the 27-point Action Plan given by the global money-laundering watchdog, according to sources.

Noting compliance on 14 points, the global financial watchdog agreed to give Pakistan more time until October 2020 to fully comply with the remaining 13 points, the sources added.

The decision is likely to be announced on Friday after the FATF plenary, which is currently ongoing in the French capital of Paris. 

Meanwhile, the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has held a big meeting with commanders of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan government has assured the JeM and other terrorist groups that it will gradually remove the restrictions against terrorist organizations.

Pakistan has so far successfully managed to avoid the blacklist due to diplomatic support from China, Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern countries.

It now requires just three votes out of a total 39 members of FATF forum to avoid falling into blacklist.

(With input from IANS)

Tags:
FATFPakistanPakistan FATF
Next
Story

South Korea worst hit nation by coronavirus after China, confirmed cases reach 156

Must Watch

PT2M27S

DNA: How Larry Tesler the father of cut-copy-paste makes our life easier, who died at 74