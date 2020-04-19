Five Indians die in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus COVID-19

At least five Indians have died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus COVID-19, even as the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and taking all the requisite measures to ensure the welfare of Indian citizens. As per information available with the Embassy as of April 17, five Indian nationals, two from Kerala, one each from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have died.

The measures taken by the Embassy, include--setting up of a dedicated 24x7 helpline (966 546103992) and email (covid19indianembassy@gmail.com) to receive calls from Indians across the country to provide information, allay concerns and also to be informed of emergency situations.

The envoy has issued a message to the community through social media. A video message has also been recorded by the Saudi Ministry of Health for circulation in the community regarding the various precautionary measures to be taken. The Embassy is in close touch with all major companies in the country that employ Indian workers and have requested them to ensure that all precautionary measures are put in place such as social distancing norms and monitoring of the health of workers, especially in labour camps.

A Whatsapp Group of Indian Doctors has been created, to reach out in case of any emergency situations, and also provide the first line of access to medical help to Indians who may not be able to reach a medical facility due to the lockdown.

On April 14, Indian envoy Dr Ausaf Sayeed interacted with Indian community volunteers and social workers and took their feedback. Volunteers of all major community organisations and Social Workers have been brought fully in the loop to help monitor the situation closely and take up various activities such as the supply of food, medicines and other emergency assistance to stranded Indians.

On April 15, Sayeed interacted online with Indian media persons based in Saudi Arabia to discuss the prevailing situation with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various measures taken by the Embassy to address the concerns of members of the Indian community and ensure their welfare.