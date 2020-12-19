हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris knife attack

Four arrested for September 25 Paris knife attack: Report

One of the people arrested has been charged with a terrorism-related offence

Four arrested for September 25 Paris knife attack: Report
Representational image

Paris: Four people have been arrested in France as part of an investigation into a knife attack in Paris on September 25, a judicial source said on Friday.

The source told Reuters that one of those held has been charged with a terrorism-related offence and placed in custody in the southwestern Gironde region.

On September 25, a stabbing in which two journalists were wounded took place in Paris`s rue Nicolas-Appert, where Islamist militants killed 12 people in the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago.

The main suspect in the attack was an 18-year-old man from Pakistan. Police arrested him soon after the stabbing.

French daily Le Parisien reported on Friday that the four detained people of Pakistani origin had allegedly encouraged the attacker to act.

Several attacks in recent months, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, have prompted the French government to take action against Islamist "separatism".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Paris knife attackParis killingsCharlie Hebdo attacks
Next
Story

China's diplomat urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister