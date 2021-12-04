हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron scare: France announces new travel restrictions

Representational Image

Paris: The French government has announced new travel restrictions that will enter into force on Saturday (December 4, 2021).

Alongside France`s green-orange-red classification scheme for countries according to their coronavirus epidemiological situation, the government also introduced a new list marked by scarlet that includes ten southern African countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Interior Ministry, scarlet list countries are where there are a particularly active circulation of the virus and/or discovery of a variant likely to present a risk of increased transmissibility.

The ministry said that French citizens are "strongly recommended" against travel to countries placed on the "scarlet" and "red" lists unless they have "compelling reasons" to do so.

ALSO READ | France expected to announce COVID-19 booster shots for all adults to curb new wave of infections

All arrivals from countries on the "green," "orange" and "red" lists must present a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or antigen test issued no less than 48 hours before travel.

Travellers to and from "scarlet" countries and the UK must present a negative PCR or antigen test taken 24 hours before travel. They will also be subjected to a coronavirus test upon arrival.

Those who test positive must quarantine in hotels allocated by the French health authorities.

