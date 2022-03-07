Efforts to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear facilities on: Macron tells Zelenskyy after Putin call

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron assured on Sunday (March 6) that efforts are underway to protect nuclear facilities in war-hit Ukraine.

Macron’s statement came after his separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Taking to Twitter, Macron wrote, "I talked today with President Putin and then with President Zelenskyy. We are working to preserve integrity of Ukraine`s civilian nuclear installations, in addition to the prioritized demands that we present to Russia: a ceasefire and protection of civilians.”

In his call with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Macron informed him about his call with Putin as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the 11th day. "The President of the Republic talked to President ZELENSKY about his call today with President PUTIN, during which the latter gave his agreement for joint effort to be undertaken on the basis of the recommendations of the International Agency for Atomic Energy in order to ensure the safety and security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine," the Elysee Palace statement said, as per ANI.

Earlier, an official from Macron`s office said that the French President urged Putin to end Russia`s military operations in Ukraine and to ensure the protection and security of Ukraine`s nuclear sites during his phone call of nearly two hours.

The concern about nuclear facilities in Ukraine arose after Russia took charge of Europe's largest nuclear power station after the fire was put out at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine. The UN`s nuclear watchdog said the radiation levels and the safety of reactors were not affected but expressed concern about developments at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Meanwhile, a day after his Moscow visit, Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening spoke by phone with the Russian President. He also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

As part of his shuttle diplomacy to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, Bennett also spoke on the phone multiple times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "most recently Sunday morning".

(With agency inputs)

